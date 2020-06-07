Pursuit ends with rollover crash in Lancaster

A police chase that began in in the West Los Angeles-area ended with a crash in Lancaster on Saturday night, authorities said. https://t.co/HWOG70YIaO pic.twitter.com/PGYTtEkLjJ — KTLA (@KTLA) June 7, 2020

A police chase that began in in the West Los Angeles-area ended with a crash in Lancaster on Saturday night, authorities said.

The car hit speeds as high as 130 mph as it led officials on a chase north along the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass, then onto the 5 Freeway and then the northbound 14 Freeway heading into the Antelope Valley shortly before 11 p.m.

It then exited the freeway and took to surface streets in Lancaster.

Once the chase reached a dirt road, a patrol car performed a PIT maneuver, but the car continued on.

Seconds later, however, the car hit what appeared to be a mailbox and overturned.

Officers then cautiously approached and took the driver into custody.

The chase started in the West Los Angeles-area when officers tried to stop the car for speeding, officials said.

No further details were available.