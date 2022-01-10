Driver taken into custody in Hollywood after leading pursuit in stolen truck

The driver of a stolen vehicle was taken into custody in Hollywood Monday after leading authorities on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley.

The chase started at Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, with the Los Angeles Police Department initiating the pursuit around 2:35 p.m. It was then handed over to the California Highway Patrol at 2:55 p.m.

Sky5 was overhead around 3:20 p.m. as the white Chevrolet Silverado was on the 101 Freeway, heading into Calabasas, Woodland Hills and then Tarzana, Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

By about 3:45 p.m., the driver was in Hollywood, exiting the freeway at Sunset Boulevard and nearly hitting a Metro bus. The vehicle headed westbound on Hollywood Boulevard.

Officers unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a spike strip at 4 p.m.

But the driver stopped the vehicle minutes later, got out of the truck and surrendered to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.

