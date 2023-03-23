The road rage shooting suspects’ vehicle in a photo from the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities are searching for two suspects involved in a freeway road rage shooting in Fountain Valley on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at the Euclid Street exit around 4:55 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black-colored early 2000s model sedan.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a road rage incident with a white-colored 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan when the shooting took place, authorities said.

The suspects are believed to be a male driver and a male passenger who fled the scene after the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has additional information is asked to call the CHP Westminster Area office at 714-622-3600.