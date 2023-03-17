Alinka Angeline Castaneda in an undated photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl who disappeared in Carson.

The critically missing teen was identified as Alinka Angeline Castaneda, 16, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen on Jan. 1, 2023, on the 23000 block of South Carodale Avenue around 5 a.m. entering an unknown vehicle.

Footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured an unidentified man walking toward Castaneda moments before she disappeared.

On Jan. 19, the teen contacted her family and told them she was unable to leave her location. Her family believes the teen may have been taken by gang members.

Ring camera showing male suspect approaching Alinka Angeline Castaneda moments before she disappeared on Jan. 1, 2023. (Castaneda Family)

The family of Alinka Angeline Castaneda held a press conference pleading for the public’s help on March 17, 2023. (KTLA)

She is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with a gold necklace. She also has a nose piercing, officials said.

Authorities said she may be headed to the Azusa area. Her phone was last traced to the Venice area near 7th and Westminster Avenues.

The teen’s family held a press conference on Friday, pleading for the public’s help.

“We’re fearing that she’s being trafficked by a local gang,” said Moises Castillo, a private detective working on the case.

“Whoever has her, please let her come home,” said Avelina Media, a family friend.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

-The victim of a crime or foul play.

-A person in critical need of medical attention.

-A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

-The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

-A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.

Anyone with information or who may know Castaneda’s whereabouts is asked to call LASD detectives at 310-847-8362.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.