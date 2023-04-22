Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating critical missing 13-year-old Melanie Jean Garcia.

She was last seen on Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 126th Street in Willowbrook.

Garcia is listed as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gold necklace and silver rosary.

This missing poster for Melanie Garcia was provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Century Station at 323-568-4800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.