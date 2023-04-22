Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating critical missing 13-year-old Melanie Jean Garcia.
She was last seen on Friday night around 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 126th Street in Willowbrook.
Garcia is listed as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gold necklace and silver rosary.
The girl has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Century Station at 323-568-4800.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.