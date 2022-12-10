Authorities are searching for Isabella and Adrianna Villegas, seen in photos provided by LASD.

Authorities are searching for two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday.

The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the girls left together and possibly headed to a location on the 12200 block of Magnolia Street in El Monte.

The girls’ family has not heard from them and are concerned for their well-being.

Isabella Villegas in an undated photo provided by LASD.

Adrianna Villegas in a 2022 photo provided by LASD.

Isabella is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a “Cowboys” sweater and black and white checkered sweatpants.

Adrianna is 4 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a dark blue “Reebok” jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Walnut Station at 909-859-2837. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.