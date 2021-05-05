Authorities seek public’s help to ID 2 men accused of following 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released these sketches, seeking the public’s help to identity the two men accused of following a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita on May 4, 2021. The driver of the vehicle is on the left and the passenger on the right.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identity two men accused of following a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita, officials announced Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, two men were reported to be driving in the bicycle lane on northbound Antonio Parkway, between Tijeras Creek and Via Entrada, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Department new release.

The men were “closely following” a 15-year-old girl as she was running on the sidewalk, the department said. The two then get out of the vehicle in close proximity to her.

The girl ran from the men, and the pair then got back into their vehicle and continued to tail her from behind.

The 15-year-old “displayed” her cell phone and the men then drove away from the area, officials said.

The vehicle was described as an older model white Chevrolet 1500 truck with black fenders.

The Sheriff’s Department released sketches of the two men, who they are seeking for what they labeled as “suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 949-770-6011, and anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or at OCCrimeStoppers.org.

#OCSDPIO OC Sheriff’s Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify two subjects who followed a female teenager yesterday at approximately 4pm in Rancho Santa Margarita. More details in the Special Bulletin below. pic.twitter.com/ZPt94AcwBZ — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 6, 2021