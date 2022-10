Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was burglarized Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post.

Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

The store also offers a café, as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay Area-based makers.

Sweet July was closed all day Saturday as a result of the incident and has postponed their Coffee Week activities.