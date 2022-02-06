Azusa residents flock to blood stem cell donor registration drive for local man with leukemia

Arthur Ramirez thanked those who could potentially help save his life at a drive-thru registration for blood stem cell donors on Feb. 6, 2022. (KTLA)

Arthur “Art” Ramirez, 65, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive.

Hundreds came out to support him Sunday at a drive-thru registration for blood stem cell donors at Center Middle School in Asuza.

“I think it’s a testament to my dad and all he’s done for the family and for the community,” said Elizabeth Ramirez, Art’s daughter. “He’s been the rock to so many people.”

“There’s a lot of people here who want to help their fellow man, and that happens to be my dad today,” said James Ramirez, Art’s son.

The event was put on by DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers like leukemia.

Ramirez does not have a donor in his family, and his Hispanic heritage makes finding a match even more difficult, according to DKMS, which points out that minorities are severely underrepresented when it comes to the donor pool.

“It is difficult for patients who are Hispanic to find matching donors. What this family has done and this community has done, the outpouring of support, is going to provide second chances,” said Amy Roseman, a donor recruiter for DKMS.

Art Ramirez should know if this event provided him a match in four to six weeks.

“I thank you all for coming and participating and being a potential donor,” he said. “If you don’t help me, you will probably help someone else in the future. Thank you very much. I love you all.”