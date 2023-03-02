Rapper Juvenile has teamed up with a popular New Orleans brewery to release a mature spin on a classic beverage, KTLA sister station WGNO reports.

Juvie Juice is a hard version of half-lemonade and half-iced tea, known by many as an Arnold Palmer, a reference to the famous golfer.

In a press release, Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewery, said the concoction is the favorite drink of Juvenile — birth name Terius Gray — who is best known for his smash hit “Back That Thang Up.”

“We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile … This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out,” Landry said.

The rapper and former groupmate of Lil Wayne added that the drink “came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life.”

Last month, he hyped the beverage by handing it out during the Krewe of Freret Mardi Gras parade.

Video: Juvenile hands out new drink atop Krewe of Freret Mardi Gras float

Juvie Juice is 5% ABV and is available in 12-ounce and 19.2-ounce cans, though hip-hop fans in Southern California might have to travel to get it, as it’s available at Urban South’s taproom for pick up.

The trip might be worth it, though.

To celebrate the launch of Juvie Juice, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line before they were distributed to the market. Customers who post a picture of their autographed Juvie Juice and tag Urban South on social media can bring the can in to receive a variety of prizes.