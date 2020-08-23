Band serenades Marina del Rey from boat during ‘floating concert’

Marina del Rey hosted what is being dubbed the community’s “first ever floating concert” Sunday, with the band “Anchor Party” performing on a boat cruising through the basins.

Guests were invited to follow the floating stage on kayaks, paddleboards or dinghies, or wait for it to pass by their docked boat from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event was meant to give residents live music while still maintaining physical distancing requirements amid the pandemic. Viewing spots included Fisherman’s Village, Burton Chace Park and Marina “Mother’s” Beach.

Erin Myers reports from Marina Del Rey for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 23, 2020.