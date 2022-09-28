Barney (yes, the purple dinosaur) is getting a two-part docu-series that will explore the rise of the beloved 90s children’s show character and how it became a target of hate.

The series, titled “I Love You, You Hate Me,” will debut on the Peacock streaming service on Oct. 12.

Bill Nye the Science Guy and Al Roker, a host from the Today show, make brief cameos in the trailer discussing how the world went from loving to hating Barney. Former Barney performers David Joyce and Bob West also appear in the trailer to discuss their experiences playing the character.

The docu-series will be produced by Scout Productions, known for its work on “Queer Eye” on Netflix and “The Hype” on HBO. Tommy Avallone will direct the docu-series, Variety reported.

“Barney& Friends” debuted on April 6, 1992, and was created by Sheryl Leach, Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer, IMDB reported. The series aired on PBS until 2010 and taught children life lessons through songs and dances.