Barricaded man arrested after shooting at CHP officers in Tujunga Canyons

A barricaded man who shot at California Highway Patrol officers Monday was arrested in the Tujunga Canyons, an unincorporated area in the Angeles Forest region of Los Angeles County, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 12965 Little Tujunga Canyon Road after an initial call at about 7:12 p.m. regarding an armed and barricaded suspect, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deputies went to assist California Highway Patrol officers, who had been fired at during an investigation, officials said.

A sheriff’s air unit was overhead as at least a dozen deputies and fire officials were on the ground, searching for the man. And, Sky5 was overhead around 10 p.m. in a dark area of the Tujunga Canyons, as a long line of sheriff’s vehicles and fire trucks lined the road.

A crisis negotiation team was still at the scene after 10 p.m. working to bring about a peaceful resolution, officials said. A man was then taken into custody, a CHP spokesperson said just before midnight.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Crescenta Valley Station at 818-248-3436. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.

#BREAKING #LASD Air 24 is overhead @CHPHQ OIS, 12900 blk Little Tujunga Cyn Rd #Sylmar



**STAY CLEAR OF AREA** — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 8, 2020