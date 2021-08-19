Beach Hazard Statement in effect through Saturday at L.A. County beaches

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division has issued a Beach Hazard Statement in effect through Saturday evening in L.A. County due to dangerous conditions.

Elevated surf, high tides, strong current lateral and rip currents are expected at all beaches, the LAFD Lifeguard Division said.

“It kind of makes you want to scoot back a little bit… the tide is coming in a little higher than normal,” said German Gallegos, a Palm Springs resident.

Lifeguards say beaches could see waves as high as 6 to 7 feet with significant south swells.

A {BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT} is in effect through Saturday evening as a significant South Swell fills in to Los Angeles County. Elevated surf, high tides, and strong current lateral and rip currents will exist at all beach locations! Swim/Surf in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower. pic.twitter.com/bmKShxyiCh — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) August 19, 2021

Even surfers are being cautious.

“The tide is really weird because it’s pushing straight sideways. I started at Bruce’s Beach then ended on to Rosecrans before I got out… and that was 30 minutes of surfing,” said Chance Mugger, a Redondo Beach surfer.

Nicole Swarthout, a resident of Culver City, added “The waves are bigger than I’ve actually ever seen them, I’ve been out here for about three years now.”

Recently, a couple had to be rescued in San Pedro after getting stranded at the base of a seaside cliff south of Sunken City due to rising waters.

First responders safely hoisted an injured woman into an LAFD rescue helicopter. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Sky 5 was over Bolsa Chica State Beach when a powerful wave knocked down a family, including a little girl.

“If you’re not a good swimmer… then you better think twice,” Mugger said. “And if you’re not good at surfing or not super fit, I wouldn’t recommend getting in the water right now.”