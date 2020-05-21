Beaches, parking lots reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend in Seal Beach

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Seal Beach had made way for beachgoers to use some beach parking lots, but with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Starting Thursday, Seal Beach moved into phases two and three of its “Beach in Motion” plan, which allows the beach to be open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. City officials say visitors to the beach will still need to remain active by walking, running, swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, skim-boarding, kayaking, fishing, kiteboarding, etc. — but no “passive use” is allowed.

The 1st, 8th, and 10th street beach parking lots are now open again, but 50% of the parking spaces will be closed to help maintain social distancing. Beachgoers will be required to park in every other parking stall.

Citations will be issued to those who don’t follow the rules.

On Thursday morning, video from Sky5 showed a line of cars waiting to get into Bolsa Chica State Beach, which extends from Seal Beach to Huntington Beach City Pier.

“We’ve been so proud of this community’s patience, dedication, and understanding as

we navigate this difficult time” Seal Beach Mayor Schelly Sustarsic said in a news release. “We are very excited to move into Phase Three and look forward to being able to enjoy our beaches

more. Phase Three is the next step in moving toward returning to normal.”

On Friday morning, Gum Grove Nature Park is also set to reopen for active recreation use only including walking, running, biking, hiking, dog walking, bird watching and photography. The park will be open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

Parking at Gum Grove will be open at both entrances off of Avalon Drive and Seal Beach Boulevard at Heron Point.