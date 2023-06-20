Los Angeles County residents planning a beach trip to commemorate the first official day of summer won’t be able to swim at select beaches, public health officials announced Tuesday.

Officials are urging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:

-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The warnings were issued since bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested by experts.

The infamous “May Gray” and “June gloom” weather has begun its departure from Southern California, with more summer-like temperatures expected during the upcoming weekend, meteorologists have predicted.

In Los Angeles, the weekend temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s, with sunny conditions expected throughout the day, according to the KTLA weather page.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.