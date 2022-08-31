Many Southern California residents would be lucky to have a pool this week, as a record-breaking heat wave has gripped the region.

While many people may be hoping to take a dip to cool off, so too are some of their wild neighbors.

In Monrovia, security video captured a bear taking a swim in a backyard pool on Wednesday.

The creature climbed over a backyard fence and briefly walked by the edge of the pool before lazily swimming a bit, then exiting back over the fence.

Instagram user 4x4t4r had another bear sighting in Monrovia, this one on Tuesday.

In their video, a bear can be seen slowly strolling the street.

It’s unclear if the videos depict the same bear.