WalletHub – Finding love can be tough. While nearly 47% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed), according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 57% of single adults aren’t interested in a relationship or casual dating right now.

Finances are often a subject of debate within relationships, especially when it comes to sharing details about balances and transactions with a significant other. For more insight on how Americans share their financial information in a relationship, check out WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey.

To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal.

The top five cities for singles, according to the study, were:

Seattle, WA Las Vegas, NV Denver, CO Atlanta, GA Austin, TX

Los Angeles ranked 29th overall in the survey. Los Angeles was also ranked according to the following categories:

62nd – Share of Singles

85th – Online Dating Opportunities

90th – Mobile Dating Opportunities

7th – Restaurants per Capita

164th – Restaurant-Meal Costs

43rd – Singles Gender Balance

180th – Movie Costs

168th – Unemployment Rate

“Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates. In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive,” WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said.