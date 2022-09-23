Hollywood icon and forever “Golden Girl,” actress Betty White’s personal estate will be up for auction this weekend in Beverly Hills.

Hosted by Julien’s Auctions, fans can take home a piece of While’s cherished personal items, spanning the bulk of her storied eight-decade career.

The auction, “Property From The Life and Career of Betty White,” takes place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. Items can be purchased online or through a catalog.

Over 1,500 items will be up for grabs including awards, original scripts, evening gowns, fine jewelry, home furnishings/decor and much more. Many items reflect White’s lifelong love of animals including vintage figurines, paintings and plush toys.

Memorabilia and items were sourced from her beloved residences in both Brentwood and Carmel.

Notable items include:

White’s original director chair from “The Golden Girls” set

“The Golden Girls” pilot first draft script

Plaque from Sunset Gower Studios/Stage 2, where “The Golden Girls” was shot

2015 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Icon”

Wedding ring and band set with husband Allen Ludden

Vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch with diamond and blue sapphire

Variety of evening gowns

Early 20th century Wm. Knabe & Co. mahogany baby grand piano

And more

A full list of auction items can be viewed and purchased online.