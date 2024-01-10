Large waves will crash down on the Southern California coast in the next couple of days, bringing with them dangerous rip currents and a chance of coastal flooding.

A high surf advisory is in place for Los Angeles County beaches, Malibu coast and Catalina Island from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A coastal flood advisory for the same areas began at 4 a.m. Tuesday and will continue through noon Thursday.

Surf and flood advisories are also in place for Ventura and Orange County coasts.

The National Weather Service provides details about an upcoming surf event. (NWS)

“Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways,” the Weather Service stated. No significant damage to roads or structures is expected.

Although big waves are expected, forecasters do not believe the surf will be as severe as the Dec. 28-30 event.

Two weeks ago, a rogue wave slammed onto Ventura’s Seaward Avenue as onlookers frantically ran for their lives.

Nine people were rushed to the hospital by paramedics. Two of the victims were in critical condition following the incident.

Boarded-up doors and windows are seen on Jan. 10, 2024, weeks after a rogue wave struck the Ventura coast. (KTLA)

Tides between 4 and 7 feet Wednesday will build to 7 to 10 feet by Thursday along the Ventura and L.A. County coasts, according to the Weather Service.

Morning high tide on Thursday is predicted to be near 7.3 feet at around 8:20 a.m.

Beachgoers are urged to keep their eyes on the ocean and avoid rock jetties. Also, officials suggest staying out of the water as swimming conditions are hazardous due to strong rip currents.