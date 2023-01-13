Known for his action-packed films, Michael Bay is now in the spotlight for a different reason.

Italian authorities are claiming Bay’s film crew killed a homing pigeon with a dolly on the set of his 2019 Netflix movie, “6 Underground,” in Rome. An unnamed crew member purportedly snapped a photo and reported it to authorities.

Bay has attempted to clear his name multiple times.

“I am a well-known animal lover and major animal activist,” Bay told The Wrap. “No animal involved in the production was injured or harmed. Or on any other production I’ve worked on in the past 30 years.”

According to EU law, pigeons are protected under the “Bird Directive” which makes it illegal to kill, capture, or harm wild birds.