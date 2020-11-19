Blood drive for Orange County firefighters being held in Santa Ana Thursday

The Orange County Fire Authority is asking the public to consider donating blood Thursday to help firefighters in need.

The drive is being organized by Life Stream Blood Bank in honor of Orange County Firefighters Dylan Van Iwaarden and Phi Le.

Iwaarden suffered critical burn injuries during the recent Silverado Fire, the Fire Authority stated in a tweet about the blood drive.

“Now it’s time we help him! Give blood,” the Fire Authority said.

Le was also in the line of duty when he suffered severe burns.

The Fire Authority hopes the community can “honor him —and all first responders— by donating blood!”

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 1001 North Tustin Avenue in Santa Ana. Donors will need to go to conference rooms 4 and 5.

Those who are interested can sign up at LStream.org, or by calling 800-879-4484.

Please consider donating blood to support our injured firefighters. pic.twitter.com/1qZg4R2rnF — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) November 13, 2020