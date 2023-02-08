Homemade milk bubble tea with boba is seen in a file image. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Chinese American Museum is debuting its newest exhibit, “The Boba Show: History, Diaspora, & a Third Space,” on Friday.

The latest addition to the museum will focus on the tapioca ball history from its creation in Taiwan to its introduction in the West.

The exhibit was co-curated by Juily Phun and Jason Pereira and will feature work from:

Boone Nguyen

Crisselle

Dezcjon

Ellie Chen

Jason Pereira

Nana

Roldy Aguero Ablao

Samantha Tagaloa

Vivian Shih

The public is invited to an opening reception for the exhibit on Thursday. The exhibit will be available until Jan. 7, 2024.