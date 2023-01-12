A body was found in the Los Angeles Film School’s parking garage in Hollywood, and police believe it may be a fatal hit-and-run.

Police responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday, and the body was found in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard next to a gray 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The vehicle had suffered external damage and had deployed its airbags, which may indicate that the driver fled after a hit-and-run, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no information about the victim has been released.