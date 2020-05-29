Break-in at Chino banquet hall investigated as possible hate crime

A break-in at a banquet hall in Chino is also being investigated as a potential hate crime after the burglar or burglars left behind racist graffiti, officials said.

The burglary took place Sunday night at The Grand Conquista, 13788 Roswell Ave., according to police and owner Ismaela Reyes.

The business was already struggling due to the ongoing pandemic, Reyes said. The event hall hasn’t hosted a gathering since March.

More than $30,000 worth of equipment ranging from projectors and TVs to DJ equipment.

Adding insult to injury, racist graffiti targeting people of Middle Eastern descent was left scrawled inside the building. Though not Middle Eastern, herself, Reyes said she found the graffiti repulsive.

Security cameras captured images of a masked man breaking into the business by removing a glass door panel about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information can reach the Chino Police Department at 909-334-3000.