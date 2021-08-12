Britney Spears’ father signals he will step down as conservator

Jamie Spears, the father of pop star Britney Spears, indicated that he will quit his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate, according to a court filing provided Thursday by Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney.

In the filing, Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen argued that the petition to remove her client as conservator was “unjustified,” but her client realizes that it is in his daughter’s best interest to have a new conservator appointed, given the recent public outcry.

“Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” Thoreen wrote in the filing.

Thoreen added that her client has always worked in his daughter’s interest, though Rosengart disputed that characterization in an email.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future,” Rosengart said.

In June and July, Britney Spears claimed she was forced to undergo medical treatments against her will and had limited control over her life due to the conservatorship, according to the Associated Press.

Rosengart, who took over as the “Toxic” singer’s attorney last month, has pushed for Jamie Spears’ removal as conservator, though Jamie Spears has until now resisted.

According to the filing, Spears’ removal as conservator is likely to be heard on Sept. 29.

