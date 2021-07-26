Britney Spears’ new attorney seeks to remove her father from conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears has at last petitioned the court to appoint a successor to the conservatorship of her estate, calling her father’s broad control of her career and fortune “traumatizing, insane and depressing” in new legal documents filed Monday.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the pop star’s newly appointed personal attorney — former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart — made good on his promise to move “aggressively and expeditiously” to relieve her father James “Jamie” Spears of his duties involving the 39-year-old singer’s life and finances. The petition asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with another fiduciary, interim conservator, certified public accountant Jason Rubin.

Earlier this month, Bessemer Trust, cited as co-conservator of Spears’ estate since November, resigned from the job it apparently never started.

The petition, obtained by The Times, described the relationship between Spears and her father as “venomous” and alleged that “it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career.”

