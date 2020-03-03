Mandatory evacuations ordered after wildfire in Norco burns through 100 acres

A brush fire burns near the 15 Freeway in the Norco area on March 3, 2020. (Carolyn Ballard)

Residents near a wildfire in Norco were told to evacuate as it burned through at least 100 acres Tuesday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Mann Fire, the blaze was reported in the Santa Ana River Bottom near California Avenue at 9:41 a.m., authorities said. It remains 0% contained as of 11:20 a.m.

Cal Fire Riverside said mandatory evacuation orders are in place for those who live north of North Avenue from Crest View to California Avenue.

