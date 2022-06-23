A fire, likely started by lightning early Wednesday morning, has burned 2,300 acres south of Bakersfield, Kern County fire officials said.

There is a possibility the smoke from the fire will impact road conditions on the grapevine, officials told KTLA sister station KGET.

The Thunder Fire broke out early Wednesday morning southeast of Interstate 5 and Edmonston Pumping Plant Road.

CHP briefly escorted traffic through I-5 in Fort Tejon because of smoke as the fire made its way toward the highway late Wednesday afternoon.

About 250 firefighters are working to contain the fire. It is at 20% containment.