Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.

The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the Spanish-speaking world.”

The trend expands beyond Orange County, with homes targeted in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 11, 2023.