Tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards were among the items police recovered from the vehicle of two men arrested on suspicion of burglary in Calabasas late last month, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to calls of a man in a black Maserati repeatedly getting in and out of the vehicle and checking the door handles.

While talking to the driver and his passenger, deputies saw “boxes and bulk items tossed around the backseat” of the Maserati.

“Deputies detained both suspects pending a burglary investigation,” officials said. “During the investigation, deputies discovered one suspect was a convicted felon and had an outstanding felony warrant for burglary.”

Along with tear gas, ammunition, stolen license plates and credit cards, deputies found arrow keys used to access postal boxes.

Items recovered after a burglary investigation on Jan. 30 in Calabasas (LASD)

Suspect being detained at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Jan. 30 (LASD)

Both suspects were arrested and face charges of identity theft, felon in possession of tear gas and ammunition, fraudulent use of access cards, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.