California allows in-store shopping across state with approval by county health officials

Retailers across California can now reopen to shoppers as long as county health officials approve and the businesses follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

The move was only previously allowed in counties approved to advance under the second phase of California’s four-stage reopening process.

“Subject to approval by county public health departments, all retail stores can reopen for in-store shopping under previously issued guidelines,” a statement from the California Department of Public Health said.

Businesses must enforce physical distancing, employee training and other measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers. More information about the guidelines can be found here.

Hair and nail salons, deemed to be at a higher risk during the pandemic, are not included.

While Orange and San Bernardino counties received the greenlight to reopen more businesses over the Memorial Day weekend, L.A. County officials had not planned to follow their lead until at least July 4th.

The county, the state’s most populous, accounts for roughly half of California’s COVID-19 cases.

Janice Hahn, L.A. County supervisor for the fourth district, tweeted after the state’s announcement: “ALL retail stores statewide will now be able to reopen for in-store shopping under the same rules Target and Walmart have been able to operate under throughout this crisis.”

In another tweet, she thanked Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying, “As we continue to battle this virus, this policy will make all the difference to the small businesses in our communities that are struggling to survive this crisis.”

The L.A. County Department of Public Health has not released a statement about the state’s proclamation.

