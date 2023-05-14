Health and wellness have become an ubiquitous part of the California lifestyle, but exactly how healthy is the state compared to others in the United States?

A recent study using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data conducted by the pharmaceutical intelligence company, OZMOSI, found that California was among the top 10 healthiest states in the country.

The study looked at 12 distinct criteria with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including quality of air, obesity prevalence, physical health, activity, health conditions and behavioral habits in the states. Scores were then given based on these criteria out of 100.

California ranked eighth on the list with a total score of 70.90 out of 100, according to the study.

The Golden State’s lower obesity rate and percentage of adults with high cholesterol contributed to it’s overall high score, the study said, despite having the highest annual average concertation of particle pollution on the healthiest state list.

Hawaii, however, secured the top spot with a score of 79.40, while Colorado came in second with a final score at 78.4.

The study cited low rates of obesity for both states, as well as a smaller prevalence of depression and more engagement with physical activities. Low rates of high cholesterol and obesity reflect healthier eating habits in the state, according to the study.

The full list of top 10 healthiest states is:

Hawaii Colorado Vermont Utah New Hampshire Massachusetts Connecticut California Rhode Island New Jersey

Kentucky and West Virginia rounded out the bottom two spots on the nationwide ranking, given high rates of air pollution, obesity prevalence and percent of adults with no physical leisure-time activity. Both also had high rates of adults who get less than seven hours of sleep, unhealthy eating habits, health conditions and high percentage of smoking adults.

KTLA’s sister station KSWB reports.