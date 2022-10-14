Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force.

The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4.

The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants during the incident.

Upon searching the property, 11,260 illegal cannabis plants were found while 5,237 pounds of illegally processed cannabis flowers were destroyed.

The amount of marijuana found was worth over $15 million in retail value, according to the Department of Cannabis Control.

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed in a rural area of Jupiter in Northern California on Oct. 4, 2022. (Unified Enforcement Task Force)

“These illegal grows can be detrimental to our state’s fish and wildlife resources and their habitats,” said California Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton H. Bonham. “Several environmental violations were documented on this operation including sediment that would impact Eagle Creek during the next rain and hazardous materials that can be lethal to local wildlife.”

“California is taking immediate and aggressive action to stop illegal cannabis and strengthen the burgeoning legal market throughout the state,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “By shutting down illegal grow sites and applying serious consequences to offenders, we are working to curtail the criminal organizations that are undercutting the regulated cannabis market in California.”