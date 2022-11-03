A Southern California bird sanctuary is seeking help after major flooding destroyed its home, forcing the birds to relocate to a temporary shelter.

The Chloe Sanctuary for Parrots and Cockatoos is a nonprofit organization “providing sanctuary to physically and emotionally damaged parrots.”

For years, the organization was based out of Fallbrook in San Diego County, but heavy flooding forced them out of their building last May.

The sanctuary houses cockatoos and parrots who require special care.

“These birds are all special needs, they require medicine twice a day,” founder Don Scott tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “They require special care.”

Scott says many of his cockatoos are intelligent birds who were bred in captivity which led to developmental issues, causing some of them to possess self-destructive behavior.

“They were all relinquished birds, people didn’t want them,” explains Scott. “They were happy to get rid of them basically because they’re loud, they bite and they can bite hard.”

Scott adopted his first cockatoo in 2006 and since then, his rescued flock has grown tremendously.

Scott’s close friend, Debbie Mayfield, has taken the birds into her Menifee home for temporary housing.

A donation campaign has been created to help Scott raise money for a new place to house the rescued birds. Donations can also be made on the sanctuary’s website.