U.S. House races in California may determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Cal Matters reported.

After Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in Nevada Saturday night, Democrats are expected to retain their control of the Senate. Now, all eyes are focused on too close-to-call House seat races, with 12 happening in the Golden State.

Cal Matters reported that some races showed candidates were within three percentage points of each other.

Three of the closest races include:

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh competing for the House seat representing California’s 47 th District in Orange County.

District in Orange County. Republican Rep. Ken Calvert and Democrat Will Rollins race to see who California’s 41 st District, which includes the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

District, which includes the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. Republican farmer John Duarte and Democratic Assemblymember Adam Gray are competing for the House seat in the new district centered in Modesto.

A party needs 218 seats to gain control of the House. As of Sunday, Republicans had secured 212 and Democrats have a total of 204, the Associated Press reported.

A Californian is poised to take on the role of House Speaker, regardless of which party wins. Either Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a San Francisco Democrat, will keep her current position or be replaced by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from Bakersfield.

The heated race to determine who will become the next mayor of Los Angeles is also too close to call. The latest vote count from Sunday shows that Rep. Karen Bass has a narrow lead over Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes.

For the L.A. County sheriff’s race, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has continued to grow his lead over Alex Villanueva. An updated vote count from Friday shows that Luna carried a lead of more than 205,000 votes.