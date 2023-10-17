Earthquakes are a part of living in California, but everyone knows that one day, a truly enormous temblor will strike, causing incalculable death and destruction.

The forthcoming tragedy can’t be prevented, but this Thursday, the Great California ShakeOut will prepare the state’s residents to remain safe during the Big One.

“California has long led the nation in innovative disaster preparedness efforts. During this year’s Great ShakeOut, we want to encourage every Californian to take action to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, in a press release.

This week, seven California cities will host a traveling shake simulator that can recreate the experience of being in a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, and “first responders will provide life-saving earthquake preparedness tips.”

The simulator is in Los Angeles Tuesday and will be in Riverside on Wednesday before moving to San Diego on Thursday.

Previous stops include Sacramento, San Francisco, Monterey and Santa Barbara.

There will also be a statewide earthquake drill at 10:19 a.m. Thursday.

“Millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill and practice life-saving actions like drop, cover and hold on,” Cal OES said in the press release.

For information, visit the Cal EOS website.