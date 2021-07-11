California Labor Federation’s Steve Smith discusses the Newsom recall conundrum

The recall election for Gov. Gavin Newsom will take place on Sept. 14.

While the state has mostly returned to pre-pandemic life and recent polls show continued support for Newsom, the governor and his supporters are now up against another issue: Democrats who are tuned out and not interested voters.

California Labor Federation spokesman Steve Smith joined Inside California Politics to discuss why it’s not Republicans who Newsom should be worried about, but uninterested Democrats.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on July 11, 2021.