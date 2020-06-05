California lawmakers push rules for police use of rubber bullets amid George Floyd protests

A protester runs for safety after being shot with a foam round by LAPD officers at 3rd Street and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Alarmed at numerous reports that protesters in recent days have been seriously injured by rubber bullets fired by police officers, a group of California lawmakers said Thursday they will introduce legislation to set clear standards for when the projectiles can be used.

Four lawmakers proposed revising current policy on use of the projectiles in response to incidents reported throughout the country by those who have been protesting the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground.

Injured protesters include a Dallas man who said he lost his left eye after being hit by a so-called less-lethal projectile, according to the Dallas Morning News.

In California, protesters have been bloodied and bruised when hit with rubber bullets. This week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had directed the LAPD to minimize the use of projectiles when dealing with peaceful protesters.

