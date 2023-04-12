One California Lottery player won $1 million from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Boron, located in Kern County, state lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The million-dollar ticket was sold at Love’s Travel Stop on Boron Frontage Road North, according to a news release.

The winner’s identity wasn’t revealed.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, so Friday’s jackpot is estimated to be $476 million. Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.

Lottery players must buy their tickets any time before 7:45 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

In March, one California Lottery player won $2 million from a winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles County. The ticket was purchased from Home Style Donuts in Norwalk and the store received an $11,483 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Multiple California Lottery players have been lucky winners recently, including Edwin Castro who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November. Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million and a $4 million home in Altadena.