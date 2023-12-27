The minimum wage will increase for millions of workers across California next year, and because of two new laws passed in the last year, workers in certain sectors of the economy will have an even higher minimum wage.

Minimum Wage

California’s statewide minimum wage will increase to $16 an hour on Jan. 1.

California law requires that the state’s minimum wage go up annually by either 3.5% or inflation as measured by the U.S. Consumer Price Index, whichever is less.

Fast Food Workers

Many workers at fast-food restaurants in California will see their minimum wage go up even more than the statewide minimum wage hike.

On April 1, the base hourly wage for workers at fast-food chains with more than 60 locations nationwide will increase to $20.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2025, the California Department of Industrial Relations’ newly assembled Fast Food Council will have the option to increase the minimum wage annually by either 3.5% or inflation as measured by the U.S. Consumer Price Index, whichever is less.

Healthcare Workers

California healthcare workers will also see the minimum wage in their field rise, though at varying rates depending on several factors regarding their employer.

Generally, workers at larger healthcare facilities with more than 10,000 full-time employees will see their minimum wage go up to $23 an hour on June 1 and increase by $1 annually for the next two years until it reaches $25.

Other facilities will have their legal minimum wage increase at various slower paces, but all covered healthcare facilities are to reach a $25-an-hour minimum wage by 2033.