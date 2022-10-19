California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state.

Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded.

The victims include — Lamar Murphy in Alameda County, Jessica Martinez in Bakersfield, Kyrin Wright in Fresno and Eric Velasquez in Santa Paula.

Lamar Murphy – Alameda County

In January 2017, 16-year-old Murphy was shot and killed while riding his bike in Alameda County. Authorities say all suspect leads have been exhausted and they’re asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information can contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-3636. The victim’s family has also offered a $10,000 reward.

Jessica Martinez – Bakersfield

In 1990, 4-year-old Jessica Martinez was playing outside, in front of her apartment complex when she disappeared. Eleven days later, authorities found her body lying in a field about 10 miles from her home.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered a $10,000 reward.

Kyrin Wright – Fresno

In May 2021, 19-year-old Kyrin Wright was shot and killed outside of his apartment complex in Fresno. Authorities say all suspect leads have been exhausted and they are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police Department Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at 559-281-4140. Central Valley Crime Stoppers has also offered a $3,000 reward.

Eric Velasquez – Santa Paula

In 1994, 21-year-old Eric Velasquez was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Santa Paula. Velasquez was involved in some sort of confrontation before he was killed, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Paula Police Detective S. Virani at 805-525-4474. The victim’s family has also offered a $1,000 reward and additional rewards are offered by Crime Stoppers and We-Tip.