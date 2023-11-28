Former Google Vice President Lexi Reese announced she is ending her campaign to represent California in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Reese cited the relatively low amount of money her campaign had compared to the three leading Democrats.

As of the latest Campaign finance filing deadline at the end of September, Reese had raised a total of $1.8 million, around half a million of which she contributed herself.

Compare that to leading candidates Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter, who have raised $21.5 million and $22.1 million, respectively. Rep. Barabra Lee has raised $3.4 million.

“$2 million is just not enough to run a state-wide campaign,” Reese said in the statement announcing the end of her campaign. “…Career politicians have institutional, press, and Party support that is very difficult to replicate as an outsider.”

Reese called for term limits and said that the country’s legislative branch is behind on a number of issues such as economic inequality and housing.

“Democrats should stop focusing on Trump the human or corporations as evil-doers and instead consider… [that] 70% of people feel the ‘system’ is rigged against them,” the former Silicon Valley executive said. “That’s because while nearly everyone is working harder and longer than ever, they are still barely scraping by.”

Reese said she will continue to look for other routes to influence the country.

“I was running for US Senate on behalf of those who wanted to see a future where everyone can thrive,” Reese said. “And I hope to find new ways to serve that mission. But in the meantime, I’ll be sharing more ideas, people, and movements that are going all out for that future.”