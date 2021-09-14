California recall results: Here’s how SoCal counties voted

People vote at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2021, in the recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

Voters across Southern California have returned ballots in the state’s recall election Tuesday, and voting results will vary across different parts of the region.

The statewide results could remove the Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, although California’s electorate looks different than it did when Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003. It’s less Republican, more Latino and Asian, and younger — all trends that favor Newsom.

But while the state is dominated by Democrats, the Republican party remains a competitive force in many parts of the state and Southern California, including in Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Voters are deciding on two questions: Should Newsom be removed, yes or no, and then who should replace him. They are choosing from 46 replacement candidates.

If a majority vote to remove Newsom, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor. It’s possible a winner could get 25% or less of the vote.

Scroll down to see how Southern California counties voted, or click the links to jump to a specific one:

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Ventura County