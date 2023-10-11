California just earned a dubious honor, topping a study of states with the worst bullying problems.

WalletHub examined 47 states and the District of Columbia on 20 key metrics ranging from bullying-incident rates to truancy costs for schools, to the share of high school students bullied online.

“About 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, whether in-person, online or both,” WalletHub states on its website.

The states with the worst bullying problems according to the study are:

California

Alaska

Nevada

New Jersey

Louisiana

Those with the least rated bullying problems are:

Delaware

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

District of Columbia

Maine

WalletHub produced an interactive map with state bullying ranks (above) and also broke down California’s overall bullying ranks (below) into several specific categories.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in California (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):

Overall rank for California: 1st

3rd – % of High School Students Bullied on School Property

29th – % of High School Students Bullied Online

1st – % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fight at School

18th – % of High School Students Who Missed School for Fear of Being Bullied

1st – Cost of Truancy for Schools Due to Bullying

9th – State Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies

2nd – State Anti-Cyberbullying Laws Requiring School Policy