MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California.

Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead.

He had been trimming a tree and fell into the wood chipper, according to police.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District assisted. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating at the scene.

The identity of the man who died has not been released as of press time, pending notification of the next of kin.