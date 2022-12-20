A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said.

Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center.

“The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release.

The child received immediate treatment and her condition improved throughout the day. Police say the parents cooperated with investigators.

“Detectives established (Thomas) brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child experienced an exposure,” police said. “Officers served a search warrant at a residence near the 2300 block of Gabriel Drive and removed the substance from the residence.”

Thomas was arrested for felony child endangerment and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Child protective services are involved with the case, police said.