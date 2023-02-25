As of Friday, California has packed on almost double the amount of snow it receives in a usual water year, according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

The Snow Lab said that in an average water year, which runs from October 1 to September 30, 360 inches of snow will fall, but the numerous storms that hit California this water year have dumped 432 inches in the mountains and most recently in lower elevations.

The amount of snow that has fallen at this point in time in the water year is normally around 245 inches, making the 432 inches recorded on Friday, 176% above normal.

The 360 inches of snow translates to 12 feet, an amount that is deep enough to bury even a train, and the Sierra Snow Lab is expecting to see that total rise to between 40 and 45 feet of snow.

On Friday, the Sierra Snow Lab shared that they have received more than two feet of snow in the last 24 hours. This brings the three-day total to just over 45 inches, just three inches shy of four feet.

On the previous day, several foothill communities recorded getting between six inches to more than a foot of snow.

This is not the only significant milestone in this water year, as downtown Sacramento reached its average annual total of 19.20 inches by Friday.

With more storms on the way and seven more months left in the water year, there is a good chance for even more precipitation.