“Fun” comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes, but if the folks at WalletHub are correct, California has the most of it.
The personal finance website just released its ranking of 2023’s Most Fun States in America, and the Golden State took the top spot.
WalletHub developed the rankings based on two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation,” and “Nightlife.”
For Entertainment & Recreation, factors included the number and variety of “fun” attractions like amusement parks, movie theaters, beaches, golf courses, national parks, ski resorts and restaurants.
Fitness and weather were also considered.
For Nightlife, WalletHub looked at the number of bars per capita, beer and wire prices, the time of “last call,” movie costs, and the number of music festivals, performing arts venues and casinos per capita.
California received a score of 64.56, nearly three points ahead of Florida (61.72). Nevada, New York and Illinois rounded out the top 5.
California ranked #1 in restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, performing arts theaters and fitness centers per capita.
Mississippi was ranked the least-fun state in the U.S. with a score of 19.18.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Entertainment & Recreation
|Nightlife
|1
|California
|64.56
|1
|4
|2
|Florida
|61.72
|2
|11
|3
|Nevada
|58.19
|4
|1
|4
|New York
|56.44
|3
|8
|5
|Illinois
|53.42
|7
|2
|6
|Colorado
|52.43
|6
|7
|7
|Texas
|52.16
|5
|13
|8
|Washington
|50.59
|8
|9
|9
|Minnesota
|46.32
|10
|5
|10
|Louisiana
|44.21
|15
|6
|11
|Arizona
|42.62
|9
|23
|12
|Oregon
|42.49
|14
|16
|13
|Ohio
|41.81
|18
|12
|14
|Pennsylvania
|41.71
|21
|10
|15
|North Carolina
|41.10
|12
|25
|16
|Missouri
|40.86
|20
|14
|17
|Wisconsin
|40.60
|25
|3
|18
|Maryland
|40.38
|11
|32
|19
|South Carolina
|39.12
|16
|28
|20
|Alaska
|39.05
|13
|38
|21
|Georgia
|38.17
|17
|30
|22
|Michigan
|36.47
|26
|21
|23
|Utah
|36.46
|19
|46
|24
|Virginia
|36.06
|22
|42
|25
|Tennessee
|35.60
|30
|19
|26
|Hawaii
|35.48
|23
|39
|27
|Oklahoma
|35.11
|31
|20
|28
|Massachusetts
|34.64
|29
|24
|29
|South Dakota
|34.61
|33
|17
|30
|Alabama
|34.28
|24
|40
|31
|New Mexico
|34.19
|27
|31
|32
|Montana
|33.34
|38
|15
|33
|Idaho
|33.17
|32
|29
|34
|Iowa
|33.09
|36
|18
|35
|Wyoming
|32.68
|28
|45
|36
|New Jersey
|31.58
|34
|27
|37
|Nebraska
|31.49
|35
|26
|38
|Kansas
|30.36
|37
|35
|39
|Indiana
|29.84
|42
|22
|40
|North Dakota
|28.82
|41
|33
|41
|Maine
|28.22
|39
|47
|42
|Kentucky
|27.62
|43
|34
|43
|Connecticut
|25.34
|44
|44
|44
|New Hampshire
|25.11
|40
|50
|45
|Vermont
|23.44
|45
|41
|46
|Arkansas
|22.90
|46
|48
|47
|Rhode Island
|22.11
|48
|37
|48
|Delaware
|21.40
|47
|49
|49
|West Virginia
|19.35
|50
|36
|50
|Mississippi
|19.18
|49
|43