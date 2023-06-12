“Fun” comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes, but if the folks at WalletHub are correct, California has the most of it.

The personal finance website just released its ranking of 2023’s Most Fun States in America, and the Golden State took the top spot.

WalletHub developed the rankings based on two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation,” and “Nightlife.”

For Entertainment & Recreation, factors included the number and variety of “fun” attractions like amusement parks, movie theaters, beaches, golf courses, national parks, ski resorts and restaurants.

Fitness and weather were also considered.

For Nightlife, WalletHub looked at the number of bars per capita, beer and wire prices, the time of “last call,” movie costs, and the number of music festivals, performing arts venues and casinos per capita.

California received a score of 64.56, nearly three points ahead of Florida (61.72). Nevada, New York and Illinois rounded out the top 5.

California ranked #1 in restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, performing arts theaters and fitness centers per capita.

Mississippi was ranked the least-fun state in the U.S. with a score of 19.18.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife 
1California64.5614
2Florida61.72211
3Nevada58.1941
4New York56.4438
5Illinois53.4272
6Colorado52.4367
7Texas52.16513
8Washington50.5989
9Minnesota46.32105
10Louisiana44.21156
11Arizona42.62923
12Oregon42.491416
13Ohio41.811812
14Pennsylvania41.712110
15North Carolina41.101225
16Missouri40.862014
17Wisconsin40.60253
18Maryland40.381132
19South Carolina39.121628
20Alaska39.051338
21Georgia38.171730
22Michigan36.472621
23Utah36.461946
24Virginia36.062242
25Tennessee35.603019
26Hawaii35.482339
27Oklahoma35.113120
28Massachusetts34.642924
29South Dakota34.613317
30Alabama34.282440
31New Mexico34.192731
32Montana33.343815
33Idaho33.173229
34Iowa33.093618
35Wyoming32.682845
36New Jersey31.583427
37Nebraska31.493526
38Kansas30.363735
39Indiana29.844222
40North Dakota28.824133
41Maine28.223947
42Kentucky27.624334
43Connecticut25.344444
44New Hampshire25.114050
45Vermont23.444541
46Arkansas22.904648
47Rhode Island22.114837
48Delaware21.404749
49West Virginia19.355036
50Mississippi19.184943
WalletHub Most Fun States Rankings