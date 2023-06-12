Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung)

“Fun” comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes, but if the folks at WalletHub are correct, California has the most of it.

The personal finance website just released its ranking of 2023’s Most Fun States in America, and the Golden State took the top spot.

WalletHub developed the rankings based on two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation,” and “Nightlife.”

For Entertainment & Recreation, factors included the number and variety of “fun” attractions like amusement parks, movie theaters, beaches, golf courses, national parks, ski resorts and restaurants.

Fitness and weather were also considered.

For Nightlife, WalletHub looked at the number of bars per capita, beer and wire prices, the time of “last call,” movie costs, and the number of music festivals, performing arts venues and casinos per capita.

California received a score of 64.56, nearly three points ahead of Florida (61.72). Nevada, New York and Illinois rounded out the top 5.

California ranked #1 in restaurants per capita, movie theaters per capita, performing arts theaters and fitness centers per capita.

Mississippi was ranked the least-fun state in the U.S. with a score of 19.18.

Overall Rank State Total Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife 1 California 64.56 1 4 2 Florida 61.72 2 11 3 Nevada 58.19 4 1 4 New York 56.44 3 8 5 Illinois 53.42 7 2 6 Colorado 52.43 6 7 7 Texas 52.16 5 13 8 Washington 50.59 8 9 9 Minnesota 46.32 10 5 10 Louisiana 44.21 15 6 11 Arizona 42.62 9 23 12 Oregon 42.49 14 16 13 Ohio 41.81 18 12 14 Pennsylvania 41.71 21 10 15 North Carolina 41.10 12 25 16 Missouri 40.86 20 14 17 Wisconsin 40.60 25 3 18 Maryland 40.38 11 32 19 South Carolina 39.12 16 28 20 Alaska 39.05 13 38 21 Georgia 38.17 17 30 22 Michigan 36.47 26 21 23 Utah 36.46 19 46 24 Virginia 36.06 22 42 25 Tennessee 35.60 30 19 26 Hawaii 35.48 23 39 27 Oklahoma 35.11 31 20 28 Massachusetts 34.64 29 24 29 South Dakota 34.61 33 17 30 Alabama 34.28 24 40 31 New Mexico 34.19 27 31 32 Montana 33.34 38 15 33 Idaho 33.17 32 29 34 Iowa 33.09 36 18 35 Wyoming 32.68 28 45 36 New Jersey 31.58 34 27 37 Nebraska 31.49 35 26 38 Kansas 30.36 37 35 39 Indiana 29.84 42 22 40 North Dakota 28.82 41 33 41 Maine 28.22 39 47 42 Kentucky 27.62 43 34 43 Connecticut 25.34 44 44 44 New Hampshire 25.11 40 50 45 Vermont 23.44 45 41 46 Arkansas 22.90 46 48 47 Rhode Island 22.11 48 37 48 Delaware 21.40 47 49 49 West Virginia 19.35 50 36 50 Mississippi 19.18 49 43 WalletHub Most Fun States Rankings