Dieting can be both a gift and a curse.

On the one hand, you are being healthy. On the other hand, you are giving up some of your favorite foods.

FeastGood, a nutritional website, polled 3,000 dieters asking which fast food dish they find hardest to resist. The study revealed the most-loathed foods from each U.S. state.

In the Golden State, California’s “Mission-style Burrito,” like those found at Chipotle, Qdoba, Baja Fresh and countless other Mexican food chains, ranks 12th on the list.

The tasty dish includes a large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, meat (such as grilled chicken, steak or pork), cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa, and other toppings like lettuce, onions or cilantro.

“The combination of ingredients creates a burst of flavors and textures, with the rice providing a soft and fluffy texture, the beans adding a creamy and savory element, and the meat providing a rich and smoky flavor,” Feast Good said in a press release. “Additionally, the toppings add a refreshing and tangy contrast, creating a perfectly balanced and satisfying meal.”

The burrito is deemed bad for dieters as it has a high calorie count and carbohydrate content, from its large tortilla to the inner filling, according to the nutrition company.

Vermont’s signature ice cream came in at number one on the list while Kentucky-style fried chicken placed second, followed by Pennsylvania’s Philly cheesesteak, the study found.